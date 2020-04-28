New Yamaha BW'S 125 scooter launched in Japan

Yamaha has launched the new BW'S 125 scooter in Japan. The company plans to sell 500 units of the 2020 BW'S 125 annually in its home country.

Yamaha Bws 125 Right Side
For MY2020, the Yamaha BW'S 125 has received a new colour option called 'Dark Blueish Grey Solid'.

The new Yamaha BW'S 125 is identical to its predecessor. There are no visual changes implemented in the scooter. It comes with a weird-looking halogen headlight, angular body panels, knobby tyres and a beak-type front fender. The scooter also features a stylish rear end thanks to the two-piece taillight and sporty exhaust. Yamaha has also provided attractive alloy wheels.

Yamaha BW'S 125 Key Features

  • Large 29-litre under-seat storage
  • Luggage rack
  • Dual disc brakes
  • Knuckle guards
  • Fully-digital instrument cluster
  • External fuel filler cap
  • Convenient hook that can support weights up to 1 kg
  • 4-litre front pocket storage

Yamaha BW'S 125 Dimensions

AspectMeasurement
Length1910 mm
Width765 mm
Height1125 mm
Ground clearance145 mm
Seat height780 mm
Wheelbase1305 mm

For MY2020, the Yamaha BW'S 125 has received a new colour option called 'Dark Blueish Grey Solid'. This is the only new change that has been given to the scooter. Yamaha has also carried over the Vivid Yellow Solid colour option from the old model. So, the 2020 Yamaha BW'S 125 comes in two colour options - Dark Blueish Grey Solid and Vivid Yellow Solid. Both of them have the same price - JPY 3,35,500 (INR 2.38 lakh).

Yamaha Bws 125 Yellow
The 2020 Yamaha BW'S 125 comes in two colour options - Dark Blueish Grey Solid and Vivid Yellow Solid.

Also Read: Yamaha NMax maxi-scooter modified into a jet ski [Video]

Yamaha BW'S 125 Specs

The Yamaha BW'S 125 uses a 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which produces 9.8 PS of power and 9.9 Nm of torque. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is linked to a CVT unit.

AspectSpecifications
Engine typeSingle-cylinder, SOHC, 4-valve, air-cooled
Displacement124 cc
Maximum power9.8 PS at 7500 rpm
Maximum torque9.9 Nm at 6000 rpm
TransmissionCVT
Fuel efficiency37.3 km/l (WMTC)

Yamaha BW'S 125 - Image Gallery

