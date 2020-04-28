New Yamaha BW'S 125 scooter launched in Japan

Yamaha has launched the new BW'S 125 scooter in Japan. The company plans to sell 500 units of the 2020 BW'S 125 annually in its home country.

The new Yamaha BW'S 125 is identical to its predecessor. There are no visual changes implemented in the scooter. It comes with a weird-looking halogen headlight, angular body panels, knobby tyres and a beak-type front fender. The scooter also features a stylish rear end thanks to the two-piece taillight and sporty exhaust. Yamaha has also provided attractive alloy wheels.

Yamaha BW'S 125 Key Features

Large 29-litre under-seat storage

Luggage rack

Dual disc brakes

Knuckle guards

Fully-digital instrument cluster

External fuel filler cap

Convenient hook that can support weights up to 1 kg

4-litre front pocket storage

Yamaha BW'S 125 Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Length 1910 mm Width 765 mm Height 1125 mm Ground clearance 145 mm Seat height 780 mm Wheelbase 1305 mm

For MY2020, the Yamaha BW'S 125 has received a new colour option called 'Dark Blueish Grey Solid'. This is the only new change that has been given to the scooter. Yamaha has also carried over the Vivid Yellow Solid colour option from the old model. So, the 2020 Yamaha BW'S 125 comes in two colour options - Dark Blueish Grey Solid and Vivid Yellow Solid. Both of them have the same price - JPY 3,35,500 (INR 2.38 lakh).

Yamaha BW'S 125 Specs

The Yamaha BW'S 125 uses a 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which produces 9.8 PS of power and 9.9 Nm of torque. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is linked to a CVT unit.