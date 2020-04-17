New VW Tiguan (facelift) teased, is a VW Golf-inspired compact SUV

Volkswagen has released the first teaser of the new Tiguan. The upcoming compact SUV has a Mk8 Golf-inspired design.

Regular readers would know that this isn’t the first appearance of the 2021 VW Tiguan. Spy shots have already leaked the future SUV in all its glory. The facelifted model will have a more expressive design.

The new VW Tiguan will likely have a more compact radiator grille in a shape reminiscent of the VW T-Roc, the new brand logo, newly designed, VW Golf Mk8-style, LED Matrix headlamps and a revised bumper with triangular side air inlets at the front. One of the spy shots had shown a different front bumper design, probably of the R-Line trim. At the rear, expect tweaked tail lamps, revised bumper and the model name in block lettering on the centre of the tailgate.

Inside, the Mk2 VW Tiguan should receive Volkswagen Group’s MIB 3 infotainment system the third generation of the Modularer Infotainment-Baukasten (MIB3) infotainment system that will keep it permanently online. The new hardware and software in the MIB3, like in the facelifted Mk8 VW Passat, should form a digitally linked unit with a new Digital Cockpit.

Announcing the 2021 Tiguan, Volkswagen has confirmed a plug-in hybrid variant for it, one that will likely come with a GTE suffix in the name. We expect the company to introduce the 2.0-litre TDI Evo diesel engine also in the Mk2 Tiguan with its mid-cycle refresh. This engine should come in two versions: 150 PS/340 Nm (with 6-speed manual transmission) and 150 PS/360 Nm (with 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission).

The new VW Tiguan will debut soon, and a similar new VW Tiguan Allspace should follow soon after.