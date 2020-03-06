VW Tiguan Allspace launched in India, priced at INR 33.13 lakh

The VW Tiguan Allspace has been launched in India for an introductory price of INR 33.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the VW Tiguan, it is imported to India as a CBU.

The VW Tiguan Allspace is offered in India in only one configuration, and it's a decently loaded one. On the styling front, it packs features like LED headlamps, LED DRLs, dark red LED tail lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof and illuminated scuff plates (front).

Comfort and convenience features of the VW Tiguan Allspace include fully digital instrument cluster, electric parking brake, 3-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver seat with memory function and power-adjustable lumbar support, front seat heating, Vienna leather seat upholstery, power-adjustable ORVMs with memory function, cruise control, kick-activated tailgate and much more. The infotainment system is the Composition Media unit, which doesn't include satellite navigation.

The longest list is perhaps of the safety features. 7 airbags including a knee airbag, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Descent Control, front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, front and rear fog lamps, and ORVM heating are some of the noteworthy mentions.

The VW Tiguan Allspace is 4,821 mm long, 1,839 mm wide and 1,674 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,787 mm. It is available in only the 7-seat version in our market, with up to 1,274 litres of boot space. Under the hood, there's a BS-VI 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 190 PS at 4,200 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-4,100 rpm. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system are standard.

The VW Tiguan Allspace competes with the Honda CR-V in India. Like the German SUV, the Japanese SUV is available in only its 7-seat version in our market. Its prices start at INR 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).