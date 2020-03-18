VW T-Roc launched in India, priced at INR 19.99 lakh

After two and a half years of speculation since the day it was unveiled in August 2017, the VW T-Roc has been finally launched in India. The all-new premium sub-compact SUV is priced at INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that this price is applicable for only an introductory period.

The VW T-Roc is the German rival to the likes of Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V, Renault Captur (CMF-B) and Ford Puma. It sits on the MQB platform. It measures 4.2 metres in length, 1.8 metres in width and 1.6 metres in height and it has a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. The boot space is 445 litres and can be increased to 1,290 litres by folding down the rear seat backrests.

In India, Volkswagen offers the T-Roc in 6 colour options, and 5 of them are dual-tone.

VW T-Roc - Colour Options

Curcuma Yellow + Black roof

Energetic Orange + Black roof

Pure White + Black roof

Ravenna Blue + Black roof

Deep Black Pearl

Indium Grey + Black roof

The T-Roc is probably just an experimental model at the moment. Maybe it will be sold only until the 2021 VW Taigun is launched in the second half of next year. Volkswagen knows it’s a niche product for our market, and so, it is offering only one trim and a single mechanical configuration.

LED headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch Mayfield alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, panoramic sunroof, 11.7-inch fully digital instrument cluster and Vienna leather seats are some of the equipment highlights of the VW T-Roc available in India.

On the safety front, the premium B-SUV includes Electronic Stabilisation Programme, Electronic Differential Lock, Anti-Slip Regulation, Motor-Schleppmoment-Regelung or engine drag torque control, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and 6 airbags.

Under the hood, there’s a 1.5-litre TSI-Evo engine with ACT. The turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque and is linked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 4MOTION permanent AWD system is offered internationally but not in India.

ACT is short for Active Cylinder Technology and works over a range between 1,400 and 4,000 rpm and torque outputs between 25 and ~100 Nm. It makes urban driving more efficient by deactivating two cylinders when not required.

VW T-Roc - Specifications

Length 4,342 mm Width 1,819 mm Height 1,573 mm Wheelbase 2,590 mm Tyre Size 215/55 R17 94V Turning Radius 5.55 metres Boot capacity (rear seat backrests up) 445 litres Boot capacity (rear seat backrests folded down) 1,290 litres Kerb Weight 1,350 kg (with driver) Gross Vehicle Weight 1,860 kg Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Tank Capacity 59 litres Engine EA211 1.5-litre TSI-Evo with ACT Maximum Power 150 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain layout Front-wheel drive (FWD) 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 8.4 seconds Top Speed 205 km/h

Also See: 2020 VW Tiguan (facelift) leaked, coming to India after Allspace?

Volkswagen imports the T-Roc to India as a CBU from Portugal, where the manufacturing takes place in Setubal.