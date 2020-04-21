TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 teased, to be launched soon

TVS has announced the Scooty Zest 110 BS6 with a teaser image. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the more eco-friendly Scooty Zest 110 soon.

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 has been in the Indian market for many years now. It is one of the most popular economical automatic scooters, especially among young females. The lightweight and stylish two-wheeler also came into the highlight when India’s youngest female stunt rider Anam Hashim rode it to the Khardung La pass, the world’s highest motorable road at 18,000 feet.

Powering the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS4 was a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produced 8 PS of power at 7500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The Scooty Zest 110 BS6 would come equipped with a revised version of the same engine. The power and torque output numbers could be slightly different.

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 would have the same set of visual features and cycle parts as those of the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS4. It would have a large 19-litre under-seat storage with a USB smartphone charger and light, LED daytime running lights, a stylish LED taillight, spacious and textured floorboard, parking brake and anti-skid tubeless tyres.

The suspension setup would include telescopic front forks and hydraulic rear monoshock. The braking duties would be handled by a 110 mm drum brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

The BS4 version of the TVS Scooty Zest 110 was available in two variants. The Matte Series variant retailed at INR 54,025* whereas the Himalayan High Series variant was priced at INR 52,525*. Expect the new TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 to be available in the same two variants with but a higher price and, perhaps, in some new colours.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi