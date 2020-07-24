BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 price hiked by INR 5K - IAB Report

TVS launched the BS6-compliant model of the Apache RR 310 earlier this year at INR 2.40 lakh*. The more eco-friendly flagship motorcycle of the Hosur-based company was INR 12,000 dearer than its BS4 counterpart. The BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 has now become INR 5,000 more expensive. The features and specifications remain unchanged.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 INR 2,40,000 INR 2,45,000 INR 5,000

BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Features

TVS has loaded the BS6 Apache RR 310 with features up to the brim. It comes with a beautiful and aerodynamic design which has been extensively tested in a state-of-the-art wind tunnel. The twin-LED headlamps along with LED DRLs dominate the front look of the motorcycle. The sculpted fuel tank and high-rise tail section enhance the sporty side profile. At the rear, the signature taillamp takes charge.

Some of the other key features of the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 include:

Fully-digital and highly-advanced instrument cluster

TVS SmartXonnect for Bluetooth connectivity

Glide Through Technology Plus

Riding modes

Michelin Road 5 tyres

Race-tuned KYB rear monoshock

RAM air intake

Throttle-by-wire

Dual-channel ABS

Also Read: New TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 launched, prices start at INR 58,460

BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Specs

Powering the BS6 Apache RR 310 is reverse inclined 312.2cc liquid-cooled engine which comes equipped with a DOHC set up along with fuel injection for maximum performance. It has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 34PS at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm in the Sport and Track mode, whereas in the Urban and Rain mode these figures drop down to 25.8PS at 7,600rpm and 25Nm at 6,700rpm. For the transmission, there is a slick 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a race-tuned slipper clutch for seamless shifts.