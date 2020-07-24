TVS Jupiter BS6 price hiked for the second time - IAB Report

The TVS Jupiter BS6 received its first price hike last month. The Hosur-based company has increased the price of the 110cc, more eco-friendly scooter once again. All the variants of the Jupiter BS6 have now become INR 1,040 more expensive.

TVS Jupiter BS6 Price

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Jupiter BS6 (Standard) INR 62,062 INR 63,102 INR 1,040 Jupiter ZX BS6 INR 64,062 INR 65,102 INR 1,040 Jupiter Classic BS6 INR 68,562 INR 69,102 INR 1,040

TVS Jupiter BS6 Specs

The features and specifications of the TVS Jupiter BS6 remain the same. The scooter is powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the latest and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It is an air-cooled mill which comes equipped with the company’s ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) which promises smoother performance and enhanced fuel economy. It produces 5.5kW or 7.47PS of maximum power at 7,000rpm and 8.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

TVS Jupiter BS6 Features

The TVS Jupiter BS6 comes equipped with various features which vary depending on the variant. There is an LED headlamp, semi-digital instrument cluster with Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL), mobile charger, 3D embossed logo, dual-tone seat, windscreen, pillion backrest with grab rail. For the storage, TVS has provided a large 21-litre under-seat compartment and a front utility box.

TVS Jupiter BS6 Dimensions

As for the dimensions, the TVS Jupiter BS6 is 1,834mm long and 678mm wide. It has a ground clearance of 150mm. The kerb weight of the scooter is 109kg.

Aspect Measurements Length 1,834 mm Width 678 mm Height 1,286 mm Wheelbase 1,275 mm Ground clearance 150 mm Kerb weight 109 kg

In other news, the new TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 has been finally launched. It is available at a starting price of INR 58,460 (ex-showroom, Chennai).