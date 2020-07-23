New TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 launched, prices start at INR 58,460

It was back in April this year when TVS released a teaser image of the Scooty Zest 110 BS6. The Hosur-based company has now finally launched the new BS6 model of the Scooty Zest 110 with a starting price of INR 58,460*.

The new TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 would have been introduced in the domestic market earlier but, perhaps, the Covid-19 health situation in the country might have forced the company to delay the launch of the more eco-friendly two-wheeler.

TVS has implemented no significant visual changes in the new Scooty Zest 110 BS6. It features a familiar design with a single-piece headlamp upfront along with an LED DRL, large apron-mounted turn indicators, spacious floorboard, large and comfortable seat, single-piece pillion grab rail, and attractive tail lamp cluster.

The main change in the TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 is the powerplant. It is a revised version of the 110cc single-cylinder engine which has been tuned to comply with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. With the BS6 update, it has gained an electronic fuel-injection system that aims at providing improved performance and enhanced fuel economy. TVS has slightly altered the power and torque output figures of the new greener engine. It has become marginally less powerful but torquier when compared to its BS4 version.

Model Aspect BS4 Specs BS6 Specs TVS Scooty Zest 110 Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke Single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke Displacement 110cc 110cc Fuel system Carburettor Electronic fuel injection Power output 7.99PS 7.81PS Torque output 8.4Nm 8.8Nm

As of now, TVS has not released the full specifications of the Scooty Zest 110 BS6. We are expecting the company to disclose more details of the new scooter soon. To stay updated with all the latest information regarding the new TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS6 and other two-wheelers, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Chennai