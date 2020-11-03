New TVS Apache RTR to launch tomorrow, will be a special edition model

TVS has released a teaser image which reveals that a new Apache RTR will be launched in India tomorrow, 4 November. While the Hosur-based company has not disclosed any more details about the upcoming motorcycle, it is being anticipated that it will be a special edition model of the TVS Apache RTR that will commemorate the brand’s achievement of surpassing the 4 million global sales milestone.

Speculations suggest that the latest TVS Apache RTR will be based on the 200cc model. To make it special, the company is expected to introduce a few new features. For example, TVS could add a bunch of new colour options with attractive decals to suit the motorcycle’s racing character. Rumours also tell us that the upcoming Apache RTR would come with ride-by-wire and different riding modes (Rain, Urban, and Track).

The TVS Apache range of motorcycles is highly popular not just here in India but in several overseas markets as well. No wonder the company has successfully sold over 4 million units of Apache models all over the globe. Enthusiasts would be looking forward to seeing the new variant of the bike.

Currently, the TVS Apache line-up in India includes a total of 6 motorcycles. In the RTR range, we have the top-of-the-line RTR 200 4V followed by the RTR 160 4V. TVS also sells the RTR 160 and RTR 180. There is also the RTR 200 Fi E100 that is listed on the company's website. It is powered by ethanol. And finally, it is the Apache RR 310 that is the most-advanced motorcycle under the Apache brand ever. Now, with the launch of the special edition model, TVS will add another variant in the Apache range.

In other news, TVS has recently launched the single-channel ABS version of the Apache RTR 200 4V making it slightly more accessible to the masses. The new motorcycle retails at INR 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is INR 5000 less expensive than the dual-channel ABS model.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.