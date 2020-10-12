TVS Apache series surpasses 4 million global sales milestone

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that TVS has played a significant role in changing the Indian motorcycle market. The Hosur-based company took enthusiasts by surprise when it launched the first-ever Apache in the country back in 2005. Since then, the TVS Apache series has only grown, both in terms of models and fans, in the domestic as well as several international markets.

Considering the immense success the Apache brand has received over the years, no wonder TVS has reported that it has crossed the 4 million global sales milestone!

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Mr K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said:

It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally. The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch.

To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone of the Apache brand, TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers has created the “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning a length of 957 feet. Sourcing images from their customers globally, the flag is an expression of gratitude for their love and faith in the brand. With over 2,000 pictures, TVS has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at its Mysore factory.

