TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now available with single-channel ABS

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the best motorcycles available in the segment at the moment. Known for its peppy engine and striking looks, the 200cc Apache is also popular for its phenomenal braking performance. It comes equipped with a 270mm front petal disc and a 240mm rear petal disc along with a dual-channel ABS. Now, TVS has also launched the single-channel ABS version of the Apache RTR 200 4V.

TVS is advertising the new Apache RTR 200 4V as a model with Supermoto ABS as the safety feature works only for the front wheel and the rear wheel can be deliberately locked to have some fun, let’s say on a race track. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with a single-channel ABS has been priced at INR 1.23 lakh* which makes it INR 5000 less expensive than the dual-channel ABS model which retails at INR 1.28 lakh*. As for the colours, we continue to have the same Pearl White and Gloss Black options.

Apart from the single-channel ABS, no other changes have been incorporated in the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Features such as the Glide Through Technology (segment’s first), TVS SmartXonnect, Rear wheel Lift-off Protection, slipper clutch, radial rear tyre, ‘feather touch’ start, fully-digital instrument cluster, and an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled LED DRLs can also be found in the new model.

The engine also remains the same 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled unit which complies with the BS6 emission standards. It comes equipped with the company’s RT-Fi technology for enhanced performance and improved fuel economy. TVS has calibrated this engine to churn out 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

With the launch of the new Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS, TVS could see an increase in the sales figures of the motorcycle during the upcoming festive season in the country.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi