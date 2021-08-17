New Tata Tigor EV Reveal on 18 Aug, 2nd Tata Car with Ziptron Technology

Tata Motors is all prepared to unveil the new Tata Tigor EV in the Indian market. The updated model of the electric sedan will be revealed on 18 Aug 2021. After the Tata Nexon EV, it will be the second Tata car to feature Ziptron technology.

Tata Motors has recently shared a teaser video of the new Tata Tigor EV. The footage also contains the Tata Nexon EV that’s already on sale in the market. The clip shows racing driver Narain Karthikeyan having some fun with the Nexon EV on the curves of Kolli Hills and later joined by the upcoming Tata Tigor EV. Both cars are then being driven around together.

Even though it was a teaser video of the new Tata Tigor EV, there are a few reasons why the Tata Nexon EV was a part of it. For instance, both belong to the same automobile manufacturer. Also, both are electric vehicles. Apart from that, the upcoming Tigor EV will be powered by the same Ziptron technology that can also be found on the Nexon EV.

This means that the new Tata Tigor EV will be the second Tata car to feature the brand’s Ziptron technology. The official specs of the updated electric sedan have not been disclosed yet, however, we would not be surprised to see some familiar figures. For reference, the Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous motor.

The Tata Nexon EV has around 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. The claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 9.9 seconds. It can be charged from 10-90% via any 15A plug point in 8.5 hours. It also supports fast charging which is capable of taking the battery charge level from 0-80% in just 60 minutes.