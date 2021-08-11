Tata Nexon EV & New Tata Tigor EV Showed Side-by-Side in Teaser Video

A new video has been uploaded on Tata Motors Electric Mobility’s YouTube channel. The footage is a teaser of the new Tata Tigor EV, however, it also contains the Tata Nexon EV that’s already on sale in the market.

The footage shows racing driver Narain Karthikeyan having some fun with the Tata Nexon EV on the curves of Kolli Hills and later joined by the upcoming Tata Tigor EV. Both cars are then being driven around together.

Even though it is a teaser video of the new Tata Tigor EV, there are a few reasons why the Tata Nexon EV is a part of it. For instance, both belong to the same automobile manufacturer. Also, both are electric vehicles. Apart from that, the upcoming Tigor EV will be powered by the same Ziptron technology that can also be found on the Nexon EV.

The official specs of the new Tata Tigor EV have not been disclosed yet but they will be soon because we are expecting Tata Motors to launch the new Tigor EV in the near future. For reference, the Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The electric SUV has around 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. The claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time is 9.9 seconds. The Tata Nexon EV can be charged from 10-90% via any 15A plug point in 8.5 hours. It also supports fast charging which is capable of taking the battery charge level from 0-80% in just 60 minutes.

As for the new Tata Tigor EV, even though the model in the teaser video is wearing camouflage, the silhouette is quite evident. We can also see the sharp-looking headlamps and attractive LED DRLs located near the fog lamps. For more information about the new Tigor EV, keep checking this space.