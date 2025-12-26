Lexus RZ 600e F Sport Performance Debuts in Japan

Lexus has announced the launch of the RZ 600e F Sport Performance, a new high-performance special edition in its battery electric SUV lineup. The model will go on sale through Lexus dealerships across Japan from 2 March 2026.

Based on the RZ 550e F Sport, the RZ 600e F Sport Performance has been developed with inputs from air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and racing driver Masahiro Sasaki. Both were also involved in shaping the limited-run RZ 450e F Sport Performance that debuted in early 2024, bringing motorsport-inspired fine-tuning to Lexus’ electric portfolio.

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering a combined system output of 313 kW. Each electric motor produces 167 kW, translating into stronger acceleration and improved high-speed performance over the standard RZ variants. To better handle the additional power, Lexus has lowered the ride height by 20 mm compared to the RZ 550e F Sport, a move aimed at reducing aerodynamic drag and enhancing stability.

Braking hardware has also been upgraded, with larger 20-inch brake rotors fitted to ensure consistent stopping performance that matches the increased output. While Lexus has not yet disclosed detailed performance figures or range data, the focus of the RZ 600e F Sport Performance is clearly on sharper dynamics and a more engaging driving experience.

With this special edition, Lexus continues to expand the RZ range by blending its F Sport philosophy with electric performance, reinforcing its intent to offer enthusiast-oriented options even in its BEV lineup.