Waiting for Tata Tiago Dark Edition? You Will be Disappointed

If you have been waiting for the Tata Tiago Dark Edition then you will be disappointed because as per a new media report, Tata Motors has no plans to introduce a Dark Edition version of its budget hatchback in the Indian market.

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition variants of select models including the Tata Harrier and Tata Altroz. The sporty-looking livery is also available with the Tata Nexon and its fully electric model. With an all-black look, the Dark Edition versions of these vehicles have gained quite some popularity. They have been received well by the audience and people started to expect Tata Motors to also introduce this treatment in its budget hatchback, the Tata Tiago. However, that will not be the case.

Also Read: New Tata Tiago NRG vs Tiago Hatchback - What’s Different?

A recent media report claims that Tata Motors has no plans of launching the Tata Tiago Dark Edition. The company prefers not to extend its Dark Edition treatment to its budget hatchback and keep it reserved only for its premium range.

While the Tata Tiago Dark Edition would not become a reality, there are digital renderings of the same available on the internet to give us an idea how the hatchback in an all-black livery would look like. We can see in the rendering above that the Dark Edition treatment certainly enhances the overall visual appeal of the Tiago. It looks more masculine and attractive. Don’t you think?

Also Read: Tata Altroz for Indian Players Who Missed a Medal in Tokyo Olympics

Tata Motors, perhaps, would like to keep the Dark Edition livery limited to its premium models, however, if a Tata Tiago Dark Edition would have become a reality, it would have created quite a buzz in the segment and also attracted more young buyers. Currently, the Tiago is available in 5 colour options - Flame Red, Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey and Pure Grey - with prices starting at INR 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source