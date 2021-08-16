Tata Altroz for Indian Players Who Missed a Medal in Tokyo Olympics

Tata Motors has announced that it will deliver its most premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz, to the Indian players who have narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

Tata Motors will be felicitating the Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics. These players represented India in the Olympics and have set the Gold standard and inspired several other aspiring young sportspersons in India to follow in their path. To thank and recognize these homegrown players for their sheer hard work and dedication, Tata Motors will be delivering the Tata Altroz, in the High Street Gold colour, to these players soon.

Speaking in this regard, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “For India, this Olympics was about a lot more than medals and podium finishes. We are fortunate to celebrate the effort and spirit of our athletes representing our country, competing under the highest pressure against the absolute best talent the world has to offer and coming extremely close to a podium finish. They might have missed a medal but they have won the hearts of millions of Indians, with their dedication and are a true inspiration for budding athletes in India.”

He further added, “As the leading homegrown automotive brand, we truly understand the spirit of ‘Dare to Dream and Achieve’, as it is a culture that drives us in Tata Motors as well. The Tata Altroz has set new benchmarks in its segment by achieving the Gold standard in Safety, Design and Performance. It is our privilege to honour the spirit of these path-breakers and present them a small token that signifies the Gold Standard, the Altroz.”

In other news, Tata Motors has recently released a teaser video of the new Tata Tigor EV. The footage also shows the Tata Nexon EV being driven by racing driver Narain Karthikeyan beside the upcoming EV.