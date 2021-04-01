New Tata Safari Now Available With In-house Ceramic Coating Service

Launched earlier this year, the new Tata Safari refuses to go out of the news. In the latest development, Tata Motors, the leading Indian auto brand, has announced an in-house ceramic coating service for the buyers of its latest SUV. This optional service is available at a price of INR 28,500 (inclusive of GST) for all Tata UVs. The paint protection treatment will be carried out at authorized Tata Motors dealerships.

Commenting on the introduction of this service, Mr Dimple Mehta, Head Customer Care, Domestic & International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said-

Besides launching new products we are also focused on introducing industry first service offerings, such as the Ceramic Coating. With the launch of new cars and UVs that cater to evolving consumer demands, customers are now also expecting the best-in-class aftersales service that furnishes these new age products. In alignment with the same, we have collaborated with world-class companies in car care technologies such as 3M, Wuerth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care to bring in this industry first service in India in house. We are positive that this value-added service along with others will provide paramount vehicle protection as we work to continue to provide the best-in-class aftersales service to our customers.

Furthermore, Tata Motors has offered various services to enhance the ownership experience for buyers of the flagship model from the homegrown carmaker. For instance, the new Tata Safari is available with up to 5 years and unlimited kilometres Pentacare Extended Warranty, which provides as many as 3 coverage options- 2+1 years/ 1.15 Lakh km (whichever occurs first ), 2+2 years/ 1.30 Lakh km (whichever occurs first ) and 2+3 years (Pentacare) /unlimited km. This warranty suite covers maintenance services of critical parts such as the engine and engine management system, air conditioning system, transmission system and gearbox, fuel system, and much more. Moreover, any breakdown related to the malfunctioning of the clutch and suspension is also covered in the Extended Warranty for up to 50,000 km.

Moreover, the buyers of the new Tata Safari can also opt for the Value Care Maintenance Plan –Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). This pan-India maintenance service package offers protection against unexpected repair costs and ensures decent saving by safeguarding the subscriber against inflation & price volatility of lubricants. To benefit from this optional pack, buyers of the new Tata Safari can opt from one of three available plans - Value Care Gold, Value Care Promise to Protect and Value Care Silver. All of these provide repair work for unexpected wear and tear, oil replacements, consumables, service parts and regular servicing at manufacturer-recommended periods.

