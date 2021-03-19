First-Ever 2021 Tata Safari with Aftermarket Alloy Wheels is Here

Tata Motors has just launched the 2021 Safari in the Indian market. While the nameplate that enjoys a strong cult around the Indian audience has made a comeback, it is basically a Harrier underneath. However, the 2021 Tata Safari boasts of enough differences when compared with the Harrier. It gets an upright silhouette with a stepped roof and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels. The design for the alloy wheels, however, remains the same as the Harrier. Nevertheless, the alloy wheels can be replaced via the aftermarket route, and this modified example of the 2021 Tata Safari is doing just that.

The Safari in the above image gets a set of bigger 20-inch rims, which feature a multi-spoke design. These rims come from the collection of Velocity Tyres, who are based out of Ludhiana, Punjab. With the bigger rims, the Safari looks rad, and the wheel arches are now completely filled with tyres. These rims are of the RPM brand are shod with Sonar tyres. While the bigger alloy wheels look cool, they do come with their own set of drawbacks. First and foremost of all is the reduced road comfort. Also, with low-profile tyres in place, the chances of breaking the wheel increases while encountering a pothole or speed bump at high speeds.

The 2021 Tata Safari has managed to make its way to headlines for the warm response received from the Indian audience. It comes with a long list of features which includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power-adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, 7-inch TFT for instrument console, Bose mode and more.

Talking of the powertrain, 2021 Safari sources power from a 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It is capable of putting out a peak power output of 170 PS and max torque of 350 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT here. Sadly, Tata Motors is offering the Safari in an FWD layout only. With prices starting from INR 14.69 lakh and topping out at INR 21.45 lakh, the 2021 Safari competes against the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

