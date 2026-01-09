Motive Launches AI Dashcam Plus for Smarter Commercial Vehicle Safety

Motive has introduced AI Dashcam Plus, a next-generation dashcam designed for commercial vehicles, bringing advanced artificial intelligence and enhanced safety features into a single, integrated device. The new system is powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, which Motive claims delivers three times more AI processing capability than conventional dashcams.

A key highlight of AI Dashcam Plus is its dual forward-facing stereo vision setup. Using two synchronised road-facing cameras, the system can accurately judge distance and closing speed, significantly improving forward collision warnings and lane departure alerts. This stereo approach allows the dashcam to better understand real-world driving scenarios compared to single-lens systems.

The device is capable of running over 30 AI models simultaneously, enabling real-time collision detection, risky driving behaviour analysis and driver safety applications. It also features hands-free two-way calling, supporting better communication without distracting the driver.

Additional safety and fleet-management tools include automated licence plate recognition, enabled by a 1440p zoom lens, and advanced sensor fusion. The latter combines inputs from video, audio, telematics, GPS and motion sensors to deliver more accurate insights into vehicle movement and driving conditions.

Motive has also integrated dashcam and vehicle gateway functions into one unit, helping to simplify installations. According to the company, this approach can cut installation time by nearly 50 percent, making it easier for fleet operators to deploy at scale.

Motive says its AI-powered dashcam technology has already helped prevent over 170,000 accidents since 2023, with customers reporting an average 80 percent reduction in collisions after adoption.