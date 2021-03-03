2021 Tata Safari Camo Edition Portrayed Digitally - IAB Rendering

After much anticipation, the 2021 Tata Safari was finally launched in India last month. The new vehicle is being offered in a total of 5 colour options - Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist Adventure. While these paint schemes do look good on the new MG Hector Plus-rival, we wonder how would a Camo Edition of the SUV look like. Well, our in-house digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has the answer. He has digitally imagined the 2021 Tata Safari Camo Edition.

We can see in the 2021 Tata Safari Camo Edition rendering that not much has been changed in terms of the overall design of the SUV. It looks quite identical to the actual models that are on sale. The showstopper here, however, is the camo paint job which looks pretty dope when combined with the black alloy wheels, all-around black body cladding, and blacked-out roof rails. The addition of the footboard is a nice touch and kind of fills up the side profile of the car.

Apart from the camo paint scheme, we can also see in the rendering that the front grille has been painted black, too, which gels with the overall theme. Also, the pattern of the front grille has been used on the lower part of the doors as well as on the hood. It is a minor touch but works in favour of the SUV’s visual appeal.

We think that the 2021 Tata Safari Camo Edition rendering has an aura of its own. It would be able to stand out from the official colour options and lure in more buyers. What do you have to say about this special-looking Safari? Drop a comment below and let us know.

The 2021 Tata Safari is available in a total of 7 different trims - XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+ - with the prices starting at INR 14.69 lakh* and going all the way up to INR 21.45 lakh*. Powering all of them is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 170PS and 350Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

*Ex-showroom