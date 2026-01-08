KTM RC160 Launched in India: Newest in the Segment to Woo in Young Buyers

KTM has expanded its race-focused RC lineup in India with the launch of the all-new KTM RC 160, bringing track-inspired performance to a more accessible entry point. Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the RC 160 will be available across KTM dealerships nationwide and is aimed squarely at young and aspiring sportbike riders.

Styled in line with its larger RC siblings, the RC 160 features aggressive full-fairing design, sharp aerodynamics and a race-ready stance. Built around a trellis frame, the motorcycle is equipped with 37 mm inverted front forks, a rear monoshock, and 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode.

Power comes from a 164.2 cc, liquid-cooled SOHC engine producing 19 PS at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch, enabling smoother downshifts and better control at high revs. KTM claims a top speed of 118 km/h, with the engine revving up to 10,200 rpm.

The RC 160 also packs modern features such as all-LED lighting, a LCD instrument cluster, electronic fuel injection and a CAN-enabled electrical system. Select variants also offer navigation support.

In the Indian market, the KTM RC 160 will take on rivals such as the Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF, and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, positioning itself as a hardcore, race-bred option in the entry-level sportbike segment.