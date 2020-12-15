Chance to win Royal Enfield Meteor 350 scale model - IAB Giveaway!

IndianAutosBlog’s first giveaway was of a Tata Altroz scale model. Now, we have come up with yet another IAB giveaway! This time you all can get a chance to win a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 scale model. Read on to find out how.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. It’s a brand-new model from the Chennai-based company. It uses a newly designed 349cc single-cylinder engine which features a SOHC set up to keep the vibrations in check. How well Royal Enfield has managed to do that, we have talked about it in our first ride review of the motorcycle. As for the output figures, the Meteor 350 has 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 introduced in Europe, prices start at INR 3.65 lakh

There are three Meteor 350 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. For the IAB giveaway, we have the scale model of the range-topping Supernova variant in the gorgeous dual-tone brown colour. It has been built by Maisto, which is a popular name in the world of scale models. This means that the build quality, fit and finish, attention to detail; everything is top-notch.

To participate in the IAB giveaway, you need to follow the below three steps:

Step 1: Like our Royal Enfield Meteor 350 giveaway video on YouTube (embedded above).

Step 2: Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Step 3: Tell us about your dream destination that you would like to ride to on a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 with a comment below the video on YouTube.

That’s it. One lucky winner will be selected and announced once we reach 50K subscribers on our YouTube channel. So, kindly share the aforementioned video as much as you can so that we achieve the 50K subscribers goal at the earliest and giveaway the Meteor 350 scale model to one of you guys!

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.