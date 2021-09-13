New Royal Enfield Himalayan Variant Spied Testing Once Again

Earlier this year in July, a new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant was spotted undergoing road testing. Now, a new spy shot of the said model has surfaced online giving us a clearer view of the motorcycle.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant, which we can see in the spy image, has multiple changes when compared to the Himalayan that is currently on sale. For instance, this model is missing the front windscreen. It is also fitted with a minimal-looking instrument cluster that appears to be similar to what we have seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new model also has a redesigned headlight mask that imparts a cleaner look.

Also Read: Upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser to Feature LED Headlamp, Spied

Another major change in the new Royal Enfield Himalayan version is the front wheel. This one seems to be fitted with a smaller front wheel when compared to the 21-inch unit in the current Himalayan. Apart from that, there are no front racks. We can also see a new single-piece seat followed by a tail rack. The beak at the front of the motorcycle is also missing indicating that this version could be a road-biased trim.

As for the engine, previous spy shots hint that the new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant would be powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder motor that the company is using in the current model. However, the company might make some minor alterations to make the engine even smoother.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa - Specs Comparison

Considering all the aforementioned changes, it is being speculated that the new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant would be a road-focused model. It is also expected to be a more affordable option for the customers when compared to the current Himalayan whose ex-showroom price has crossed the INR 2 lakh mark.

Source