New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price - Rs 5-10K Costlier than Current Model?

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch is only a few days away. With little time remaining, one of the biggest questions that enthusiasts might be having in their minds at the moment is regarding the price of the upcoming motorcycle. While the official figures will be revealed on 1 Sept 2021, it is being speculated that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 price would be INR 5,000 - INR 10,000 more than that of the current model.

The current-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 price falls in the INR 1.67 lakh - INR 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Lucknow) range. The cost of the motorcycle varies depending on the colour and variant. The next-gen Classic 350 would have a starting price of INR 1.72 lakh - INR 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The high-end variant of the new motorcycle would cost around INR 1.97 lakh to INR 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is to be noted that these figures are only speculations and not the official prices of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. The next-gen model is expected to be priced around a similar range, however, the exact figures will be revealed by the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant on 1 Sept 2021 when the new Classic 350 will finally break cover.

The Classic 350 has been one of Royal Enfield’s highest-selling models, therefore, expectations, of the company as well as the fans, from the next-gen model would be quite high. Thanks to the several spy shots and videos, we already know most of the features of the new motorcycle and, hence, can say that the new Classic 350 is certainly a major step up when compared to the current model.

Apart from the features, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 would also be appreciated and loved by the fans because of the 349cc single-cylinder engine that had already been applauded for its smooth operation and reduced vibrations in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The combination of new features and this engine should be able to provide the sales figures that RE would be expecting from the new Classic 350.