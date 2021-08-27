New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colours Official Names Leaked, 11 Options

Thanks to multiple previous spy shots, we are already familiar with most of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 colours. However, there has been a new development which shows the official names of all the paint schemes that will be made available with the new Classic 350.

As per the new information, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have a total of 11 colour options - Chrome Bronze, Chrome Red, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Dark Stealth Black, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Grey, Redditch Red, Redditch Sage Green, Desert Sand, and Marsh Grey.

It is to be noted that Royal Enfield has not released any official information regarding the colours of the new Classic 350. All the details about the next-gen model will be made available at the time of the launch which is scheduled for 1 Sept 2021.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the highly awaited launches of the year. The Classic brand has always been extremely popular amongst enthusiasts and RE fans. And the new model would take the fan following to a whole new level because of the new features, colours, and of course, engine.

Speaking of, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the same J-platform which also underpins the Meteor 350. Powering the new model will be the 349cc single-cylinder engine that has been applauded for its smooth operation and reduced vibrations. It has an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft for smooth operation and reduced vibration. This engine in the Meteor 350 makes 20.2 BHP of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

