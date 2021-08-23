New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Have Interceptor 650 Chrome Colour

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available in a bunch of colour options. While the motorcycle is yet to be launched, some of the paint schemes have already been revealed thanks to the spy shots and videos. Now, a new spy video has surfaced online revealing that the new Classic 350 will have a Chrome livery similar to the one available with the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

We can see in the spy video that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks very classy and elegant in the Chrome colour. This finish has been done on the front and rear fender as well as on the fuel tank. Accompanying the Chrome, we have a red colour to spice things up a little. We have seen this combination in the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which also looks pretty eye-catching.

The Chrome colour option of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 features the same 3D logo on the fuel tank which the company uses in the 2021 model of the Interceptor 650. This certainly increases the premium-ness of the motorcycle. And most likely, this paint scheme will be made available with the top-end variant.

The spy video also shows us that the side panels of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 have been done in black and should add a good contrast over the chrome parts. The rims of this model and the engine casings will also be finished in chrome, imparting more elegance to the motorcycle.

As per the spy video, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will also have another variant of this Chrome colour in which, instead of red, there will be black used on the tank and fenders. This combination will be similar to the one which used to come with the previous model of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The addition of these two paint schemes will make the new Classic 350 even more desirable. Don’t you think so?