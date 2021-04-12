New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Instrument Console Detailed in Video

Thanks to the previous spy shots, we already know that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will feature an updated instrument console that will come equipped with the Chennai-based motorcycle company’s Tripper Navigation system. The earlier spy shots had also revealed that the upcoming Classic 350 will have a small display located below the speedometer. Now, in the latest turn of events, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 instrument console has been caught on camera and the spy video shows the system functioning, thus, revealing some more features of the forthcoming motorcycle.

The spy video of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 instrument console has been shared by Vicky Mallick. We can see in the footage that as soon as the key is turned to the “on” position, the speedometer needle do a full swipe and the tell-tale indicators, along with both the displays, light up. The analogue dial shows speeds in both km/h and mph. The screen located right below it displays details such as the fuel level, odometer, trip meter, and service indicator. With close observation, we find that it will also have a clock. We also see “Eco” on the RHS of the display which could mean the current fuel consumption rate.

The video clip also shows the Tripper Navigation display. Unlike in the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Tripper Navigation dial has been integrated very neatly in the upcoming Classic 350. It looks symmetrical with the keyhole located on its opposite side. To refresh your memory, this system made its debut with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that was introduced in the Indian market last year. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. It is powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is likely to use the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Meteor 350. It is known for its smoother operation thanks to the presence of an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft. The motor is capable of delivering 20.2bhp and 27Nm of peak torque. We are expecting Royal Enfield to launch the new Classic 350 in India very soon.

