New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Date Revealed

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the highly awaited launches of the year. It has been undergoing testing for quite a while. Many enthusiasts have been keenly waiting for the new Classic 350 to officially break cover. Well, there’s some good news.

As per a media report, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in India on 27 August. It will be RE’s second motorcycle to be based on the new J-platform that was introduced with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

A lot of information about the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is already out in the open thanks to the several spy shots and leaked images. Powering the new Classic 350 will be the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that also does duties in the Meteor 350 where it produces 20 HP and 28 Nm. However, RE might tweak the output figures slightly for the new Classic 350.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will also be equipped with an all-new instrument cluster. It will have a digital display and an analogue speedometer along with RE’s Tripper Navigation system that made its debut with the Meteor 350. The switchgear of the new Classic 350 has also been borrowed from the Meteor.

While there’s still no official confirmation, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is likely to be made available in multiple variants. There would be single-seat and dual-seat versions, alloy wheel and wire-spoke wheel variants, and single disc and dual disc trims. As for the pricing, the expected starting price of the new Classic 350 is INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is likely to surpass the INR 2.0 lakh (ex-showroom) mark for the higher-end models. Well, it is just a matter of a few more days and all doubts regarding the new Classic 350 will be cleared.

