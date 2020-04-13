New Maruti Swift (facelift) - IAB Rendering

The new Maruti Swift is likely to be one of the few hatchback launches in the 2020-21 financial year. Here is a rendering by our digital artist Shoeb Kalania showing how the facelifted Maruti Swift may look like.

The new Maruti Swift in the rendering features a minor nip and tuck. It has subtle design revisions, most of which are at the front.The radiator grille has a honeycomb pattern instead of horizontal slats. The front bumper looks more aggressive, thanks to more muscular outer ends. The lower air intake is an inverted, bigger unit.

On the sides, while the rival sub-compact hatchbacks feature 16-inch alloy wheels, the Maruti Swift will likely continue being offered with 15-inch alloy wheels post facelift. That’s probably because Maruti Suzuki is reserving a few features to lure customers to the more expensive sub-compact hatchback Maruti Baleno. The rear end may see tweaks to the bumper.

The interior of the new Maruti Swift will likely have new fabric upholstery. Unlike the old car, the new car should feature the 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system and even a 4.2-inch coloured TFT MID. The new comfort and convenience features of the updated hatchback may include cruise control and auto-folding exterior mirrors as well.

The Maruti Swift may get the K12N 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine and the Progressive Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system with the facelift. The latter could be offered as an option along with the new engine. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual should remain the transmission choices.

The K12N engine produces a maximum power of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The K12M engine could be carried over as a cheaper option. Its maximum power and maximum torque are 83 PS and 113 Nm respectively. While the K12M engine returns a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l, the K12N engine could deliver a fuel economy of over 23 km/l.

Expect the new Maruti Swift’s prices to start at around INR 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The prices of the old model start at INR 5.19 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

