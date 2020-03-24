A Maruti Swift DualJet with more power and more mileage could be in the pipeline. That’s according to a new report from ZigWheels, which says that the launch is likely to take place in the near future.

In April last year, Maruti Suzuki introduced the K12N 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine in the Baleno. This month, the company brought this engine to the DZire. It offers this engine with the Progressive Smart Hybrid system and as an option to the K12M Dual VVT engine in the Baleno. In the case of the DZire, this engine is the standard offering now, but with just auto start/stop, not a mild-hybrid system. The same is expected in the case of the Swift.

The K12N engine is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill with higher combustion ratio, cooled EGR system and piston cooling. It offers reduced friction and fuel consumption compared to the K12M engine. Both the engines are BS6 compliant. With the K12M engine, the Swift returns a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l.

The K12N engine produces 66 kW (90PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The K12M engine, on the other hand, develops 61 kW (83 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Swift may get it just like the DZire, with only auto start/stop and 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission choices.

The Maruti Swift Dual VVT petrol is priced from INR 5.19 lakh*. The Maruti Swift DDiS diesel, which will be discontinued this month, is priced from INR 6.98 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

