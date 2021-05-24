New KTM RC 390 Spy Shot Reveals Side Profile of TVS Apache RR 310 Rival

The new KTM RC 390 was spied in India for the first time earlier this year. The prototype had minimal camouflage and, thus, revealed various key features of the upcoming TVS Apache RR 310 rival. Now, the new RC 390 has been spotted once again. However, this time, the motorcycle is wearing no camouflage whatsoever and, hence, its entire side profile is clearly visible.

We can see in the spy picture that the new KTM RC 390 has a redesigned fairing and updated graphics. The black alloy wheels of the upcoming motorcycle are also new. KTM has also revised the shape of the fuel tank. It has a more rounded design compared to the angular layout of the current RC 390’s fuel tank.

The exhaust of the new KTM RC 390 is changed, too. It has been painted black for a sportier look but carries a silver heat shield and end can cover. Interestingly, the upswept angle of the exhaust looks identical to that of the tail section of the motorcycle. Overall, the side profile of the new KTM RC 390 looks somewhat disproportionate, at least in this spy image. Perhaps, our perception would change when we see the new motorcycle in person once it's launched.

Speaking of, while there’s still no concrete information regarding the launch of the new KTM RC 390 as of now, the motorcycle in the spy shot looks like a finished product. Although we can’t say whether it’s parked at a factory or a dealership, we think that the new RC will see the light of the day sooner than expected.

Based on the previous spy shots, some of the other key features of the new KTM RC 390 would include:

New headlight

Better brakes

Revised rider ergonomics

Split pillion grab rails

Redesigned rearview mirrors

The engine of the new RC 390 is expected to remain unchanged. Hence, the 373cc single-cylinder motor churning out 44bhp and 35Nm would continue to do the job.

