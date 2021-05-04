Race-Spec KTM RC 390 Single-Seater Digitally Imagined

The KTM RC 390 is already a very track-focused motorcycle. It features an aggressive riding stance thanks to the lower-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set rider footpegs. It also comes equipped with high-spec USD front forks and a rear monoshock tuned for max performance rather than creature comfort. And, of course, we have a high-compression engine and phenomenal braking system. But what if there’s a way to make the RC 390 even more track-oriented? Automotive artist Abin Designs tries to showcase just that with his latest rendering.

Although the stock KTM RC 390 features a very well camouflaged pillion seat that looks like a seat cowl, it’s unnecessary for a proper track machine. As a result, the track version of the motorcycle in the rendering is a single-seater bike with just enough room for the rider to move around. Another big change that we can spot in the picture is the tyres. They appear to be different from the stock tyres; they are more performance-oriented, hence, should provide the necessary grip on a race track.

Since this digital portrait seems to be a proper track version of the KTM RC 390, we think that just like the rear fender and tail tidy, the rearview mirrors should have been removed, too. In fact, since there’s no pillion seat, the rear footpegs could have been discarded as well. And going by the underbelly exhaust, we can say that this is an older version of the RC 390, perhaps, the first-gen model, because the latest model comes with a side-mounted, upswept exhaust.

In other news, the new KTM RC 390 has been under development for quite a while now. In fact, it was caught testing here in India earlier this year. The prototype had no camouflage whatsoever and looked production-ready. We wouldn’t be surprised if KTM launches the new RC 390 in the near future.

