New KTM motorcycle to be unveiled on 26 Jan 2021; teaser image released

KTM is going to unveil a new motorcycle on 26 January 2021. The Austrian company has released a teaser image regarding the same on its official European website.

The teaser image does not really give anything away about what KTM would be unveiling on 26 January. The picture contains the text, ‘The World Gets Smaller’ and the specific date. No other information has been mentioned. However, speculations suggest that the motorcycle in question could be none other than the new KTM 1290 Super Adventure.

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure has already been spied testing several times in the past. It is likely to be the company’s first motorcycle to come equipped with radar-based adaptive cruise control. Since Ducati and BMW Motorrad have already used the radar-based systems in their products, and Honda is also working on implementing a similar system in the next iteration of the Goldwing, KTM wouldn’t want to fall behind in the race. This hints that the new KTM motorcycle to be unveiled on 26 January would be the 1290 Super Adventure.

Various reports have mentioned that the pages of the new KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and R models were posted online by mistake. Although they were instantly taken down but that wasn’t quick enough for the keen-lookers. Reports say that the pages confirmed that the new 1290 Super Adventure would be equipped with 2 radiators, new headers, 2 catalytic converters, and 3 lambda sensors.

It seems that we would need to wait until 26 January 2021 to find out what exactly is cooking at KTM. Interestingly, KTM will not be the only manufacturer to unveil something new on the said date. Triumph has recently released a teaser stating that it will reveal the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS on the same day.

