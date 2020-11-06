New Ducati Multistrada V4 unveiled, has radar-based safety features

The all-new Ducati Multistrada V4 has been unveiled. The latest offering from the Italian company becomes the first motorcycle in the world to feature the revolutionary front and rear radar systems which allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). Ducati has developed the radar systems together with Bosch.

Apart from the radar-based safety features, another element of the new Multistrada V4 that makes it sit at the top of the Multistrada family tree is the engine. Called the V4 Granturismo (that’s the name of the motor), it has a displacement of 1158cc and produces 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8750 rpm. It is quite impressive how Ducati has managed to keep the overall weight of the engine at just 66.7 kg. The company claims that on the new Multistrada V4, the oil change is scheduled every 15,000 km, while valve clearance check and eventual adjustment is required every 60,000 km. No bike in production goes that far.

The Multistrada V4 has an aluminium monocoque frame, 19-inch front wheel and double-sided swingarm, capable of accommodating spoked wheels. It has a limited wheelbase (1,567 mm), a sporty front end, suspension with large travel (170 mm front wheel and 180 mm rear wheel), ground clearance of 220 mm and a dry weight of 215 kg. All this allows the Multistrada V4 to be intuitive and effective around the corners like a real Ducati and at the same time easy to ride and versatile for both on-road and off-road use.

There are three variants of the new adventure motorcycle - the standard V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. The list of features changes depending on the variant. For example, the electronic package includes an inertial platform (IMU) that manages the operation of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), here in "cornering" version and, on the Multistrada V4 S, the Cornering Lights (DCL).

The standard V4 model is available in red whereas the V4 S gets an additional "Aviator Grey" colour option and can be obtained in both alloy and spoked wheels. The range-topping Multistrada V4 S Sport offers a particularly bold dedicated livery and the standard Performance package with Akrapovic exhaust and carbon front fender.

Ducati says that the new Multistrada V4 will start reaching dealerships from the end of this month. It is expected to arrive here in India sometime next year.

