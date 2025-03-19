Volvo Uses AI and Virtual Worlds to Redefine Car Safety

Volvo Cars is revolutionizing safety by using AI-generated virtual environments to enhance its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Through techniques like Gaussian splatting, Volvo simulates complex traffic scenarios, enabling faster and more accurate safety software development.

Partnering with Zenseact and utilizing NVIDIA's AI computing platform, Volvo combines real-world data with virtual testing to improve accident prevention. This initiative, supported by Swedish universities and WASP, builds on Volvo’s legacy of using data to pioneer safety innovations, setting a new benchmark for future safety systems.

“We already have millions of data points of moments that never happened that we use to develop our software” says Alwin Bakkenes, Head of Global Software Engineering at Volvo Cars. “Thanks to Gaussian splatting we can select one of the rare corner cases and explode it into thousands of new variations of the scenario to train and validate our models against. This has the potential to unlock a scale that we’ve never had before and even to catch edge cases before they happen in the real world.”