BMW i7 and MINI Countryman to Chauffeur VIPs at Bengaluru Airport

BMW Group India has been appointed the Luxury Mobility partner for the VIP Terminal at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

VIPs, dignitaries, and business leaders will now be chauffeured in the all-electric BMW i7 and MINI Countryman, ensuring an eco-friendly and luxurious travel experience.

The BMW i7 offers unparalleled electric luxury, while the MINI Countryman combines iconic design with modern electric performance. This partnership underscores BMW’s commitment to sustainable mobility and sets a new standard for premium travel in India.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "At BMW Group India, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility with innovation, luxury, and responsibility. The first-ever BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman, now the official choice for VIP movements at Kempegowda International Airport’s VIP Terminal, redefine premium travel with their unmatched elegance and zero-emission performance. As dignitaries, business leaders, and eminent personalities transit through Bengaluru, they will experience the epitome of electric luxury and cutting-edge technology, setting new benchmarks for responsible mobility in India."