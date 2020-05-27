New Jeep Compass facelift teased, to be unveiled on 4 June - IAB Report

FCA has announced that it will unveil the new Jeep Compass facelift on 4 June 2020. The 2021 Jeep Compass’ launch in India will take some time, though.

Along with the invite for the unveiling of the new Jeep Compass facelift, FCA has sent us a teaser of it. The teaser shows a new honeycomb pattern grille with a silver frame. We believe this is one of the seven slots of the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift’s new radiator grille.

Reports indicate that the design changes on the Mk2 Jeep Compass would be subtle. Narrower headlamps, new seven-slot radiator grille positioned higher, new lower air intake, refreshed bumpers and tweaked tail lamp graphics are the expected revisions for the exterior.

The interior of the 2021 Jeep Compass may have more or less the same design as the old model. However, the new model will come with the new generation, Uconnect 5 infotainment systems. Uconnect 5 infotainment systems comprise displays of up to 12.3 inches. They offer wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto support.

On the powertrain front, while FCA has already introduced a plug-in hybrid system in the Mk2 Jeep Compass, the company will roll out a new conventional engine with the mid-life update. This new engine will be the 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill, possibly a replacement for the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine in some markets.

FCA may launch the new Jeep Compass facelift in India in early 2021.