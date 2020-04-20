The 2021 Jeep Compass will boast the Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, says a new media report. However, this was quite obvious following FCA’s announcement for its next-gen infotainment system in January 2020.

The Uconnect 5 infotainment line-up includes units with a screen area of up to 12.3 inches. The top-of-the-line unit offers 15 million pixels in Ultra HD. At the core of Uconnect 5 are the new Atlantis architecture and the Android operating system. Its upgraded 50K MIPS chip, 6GB RAM and up to 64GB flash memory allow operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. The screens are available in various aspect ratios, standard, landscape and portrait.

Also new in Uconnect 5 is support for wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, as well as Amazon Alexa integration. In addition to asking to perform the familiar functions like playing music and adding items to their to-do list occupants can ask Alexa to start the vehicle, lock/unlock doors and more. The new systems include enhanced voice recognition with natural voice capability.

Other highlights of Uconnect 5 include improved 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, dual-phone Bluetooth connectivity, TomTom navigation and Uconnect Market. Uconnect Market is an in-vehicle commerce platform that gives allows customers to conveniently order food, make dinner reservations, find the nearest fuel station, order and pay for food and beverages, etc. Some features might not be available in India, though.

Citing undisclosed sources, the report says that the new Jeep Compass (facelift) could feature a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system. We reckon FCA must be having multiple 12.3-inch units varying based on the screen resolution and features. The company is yet to reveal the entire line-up.

FCA is likely to launch the facelifted Jeep Compass in India in early 2021. The company may unveil the new compact SUV towards the end of 2020.

