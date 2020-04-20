Jeep Compass variant line-up revised, prices start at INR 16.49 lakh now

FCA has quietly deleted the base Sport variant of the Jeep Compass in India. Now, the prices of the American compact SUV in the country start at INR 16.49 lakh*.

Previously, thanks to the Sport variant, the starting price of the Jeep Compass used to be INR 15.60 lakh*. That was before the BS6 upgrade was completed. Now, not only the Sport variant but also the Longitude (O), Limited and Limited (O) variants have been axed. The Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus variants have been continued.

BS6 Jeep Compass - Variants

The Sport Plus variant includes features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, Black Sedoso fabric upholstery with Cattle Tan stitching and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its safety equipment includes dual-front airbags, reverse parking sensors, ESC, TCS, EPB and ABS with EBD.

The Longitude variant adds front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps, passive keyless entry, push start, reverse parking camera and rear parcel shelf. Moreover, instead of 16-inch alloy wheels and black interior theme, it has 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-tone interior theme respectively. Also, if had with an automatic transmission, cruise control is added to the list of features.

As for the Longitude Plus variant, it is distinguished from the Sport Plus and Longitude variants with bi-xenon HID headlamps with signature LED position lamps, roof rails, dual-tone interior theme and Ski Grey artificial leather seats (part vinyl/part fabric). Cruise control in this variant is also is included in the list of features if only had with an automatic transmission.

The range-topping Limited Plus variant adds dual-tone panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing front wipers, 8-way power driver seat with memory function, auto-dimming IRVM, LED tail lamps, door scuff plates, leather steering wheel and dual-tone roof. Instead of 17-inch alloy wheels and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, it has 18-inch alloy wheels and 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system respectively. Another feature included in this variant but not in the aforementioned variants is Ski-grey McKinley leather upholstery with Ruby Red stitching. Cruise control, in this variant as well, is available only on specifying the SUV with an automatic transmission. This variant also offers extra safety with side airbags and full-length side-curtain airbags.

Buyers can select from five mechanical configurations, which are 1.4 petrol manual, 1.4 petrol automatic, 2.0 diesel manual, 2.0 diesel manual 4x4 and 2.o diesel automatic 4x4. We’ve created a table to show you the new variant structure and prices of the Jeep Compass.

BS6 Jeep Compass - Prices*

Configuration Price Sport Plus 1.4 petrol manual INR 16,49,000 Sport Plus 2.0 diesel manual INR 17,99,000 Longitude 2.0 diesel manual INR 19,40,000 Longitude 2.0 diesel automatic 4x4 INR 21,96,000 Longitude Plus petrol automatic INR 19,69,000 Longitude Plus diesel manual INR 20,30,000 Longitude Plus diesel automatic 4x4 INR 22,86,000 Limited Plus petrol automatic INR 21,92,000 Limited Plus diesel INR 22,43,000 Limited Plus diesel manual 4x4 INR 24,21,000 Limited Plus diesel automatic 4x4 INR 24,99,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi