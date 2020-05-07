New Hyundai Kona facelift spied ahead of launch this year

The new Hyundai Kona facelift has been spied on test in S. Korea, where it will be launched in the second half of this year. It will be followed by the new Hyundai Kona Electric facelift, which is the model of interest to India.

Hyundai had introduced the Kona as its global Honda HR-V rival in June 2017. Now, it is preparing a mid-cycle update for what happens to be its first SUV with an offbeat design. The main design highlight of this funky B-SUV is its front end with split headlamps, or ‘composite lamps’ in Hyundai’s terminology. This was the first model to embody the company’s new SUV family identity.

Hyundai usually gives its vehicles significant design changes with their mid-cycle refresh. However, that is unlikely to be the case with the Kona. The new Kona facelift is expected to feature comparatively mild revisions. Expect a new grille pattern at the front and rear lights, new alloy wheels and altered bumpers.

Inside, the 2021 Hyundai Kona could feature a new, fully digital instrument cluster and an enhanced touchscreen infotainment system. Unlike the old model, the new model will likely feature eSIM and maybe a number of new connected vehicle services.

Hyundai could introduce two new engines in the Kona with the mid-cycle refresh. We expect these to be the 1.5-litre DPi N/A petrol unit (110 PS/144.2 Nm) and the 1.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol unit (160 PS/253 Nm). Moreover, the company may introduce a 48V mild-hybrid system and offer it optionally in the 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm) and as standard in the 1.5-litre T-GDi engine. We expect it to roll out a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission also. This new transmission could be offered with the 48V mild-hybrid system-equipped engines.

In India, the new Hyundai Kona Electric facelift may arrive in 2021. The new electric SUV hasn’t been spied yet.

