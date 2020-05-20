New Honda WR-V facelift starts reaching dealerships, interior leaked

The new Honda WR-V facelift has been snapped at a dealership. This suggests that the new model’s launch is imminent.

While Honda has already revealed the exterior of the 2020 WR-V, this is the first time we get a look at the interior. As expected, the company has kept the interior design of the WR-V unchanged. As before, the cabin has a black colour scheme and comes with features like touch-operated climate control panel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control.

On the outside, the Honda WR-V has adopted LED projector headlamps, a new radiator grille and new rear combination lamps with LED light guide with the mid-life update. The rest of the design has remained unchanged. Even the 16-inch alloy wheels are the same. There’s no word on the changes in the colour options. Radiant Red Metallic, Premium Amber Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and White Orchid Pearl colours were the colours available previously.

Honda will offer the new WR-V with upgraded, BS6 versions of the old model's 1.2-litre i-VTEC SOHC petrol engine and 1.5-litre i-DTEC DOHC diesel engine. The maximum power and maximum torque outputs are likely to be the same. For reference, these figures are 90 PS and 110 Nm respectively for the BS4 petrol engine and 100 PS and 200 Nm respectively for the BS4 diesel engine.

Like in the old Honda WR-V, a 5-speed manual transmission will be standard in the petrol engine variant and a 6-speed manual transmission in the diesel engine variant. The fuel economy rating could be different from the old model’s 17.5 km/l (petrol)/25.5 km/l (diesel), though.

