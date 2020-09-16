Honda to launch a new premium motorcycle in India on 30 September

After launching the all-new Honda Hornet 2.0 late last month, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is preparing to introduce another product in the Indian market. Honda has sent out an invitation which reveals that a new motorcycle will be launched in India on 30 September. However, details regarding the upcoming model remain a mystery as of now.

Speculations suggest that Honda’s new product could be a premium motorcycle with a displacement of 300-500cc. It will be a totally fresh bike for the Indian market, however, it is also likely to be already on sale overseas.

It is not the latest news that Honda has been working on a new model in the 300-500cc category to rival against the segment leader, Royal Enfield. This suggests that the upcoming premium motorcycle could be a cruiser, perhaps, the Honda Rebel 300. Also, the fact that the Japanese company has recently updated its 500cc range of international products including the CB500X, CBR500R, and CB500F, makes us believe that Honda could launch one of these motorcycles, too.

Honda’s new premium motorcycle will be sold in India via the company’s Big Wing dealer network which handles the sales and after-sales of the company’s premium 300cc and above bikes.

In other news, the Honda Forza range of maxi-scooters will soon get a brand-new model. The Japanese company has recently released a teaser video revealing a few details of the upcoming two-wheeler. The new maxi-scooter will be launched in the international markets on 14 October.