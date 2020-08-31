New Honda scooter teased, possibly for the Asian markets

Honda is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. It has its establishments in numerous countries. From litre-class sportbikes to 100cc scooters, the Japanese company has a wide range of products to offer.

In India, Honda is among the leading companies in the scooter segment thanks to the Activa and Dio. Similarly, it sells scooters in other Asian markets including China. Now, it seems that Honda wants to expand its product portfolio for the region.

Wuyang-Honda China has released a teaser image of an all-new scooter. Being a teaser image, the picture only reveals a silhouette of the front end of the vehicle. Going by the looks of the LED DRLs, Honda seems to have gone ahead with an aggressive and sporty design for its upcoming scooter. We are also expecting it to have dual LED headlamps.

The teaser image of the new Honda scooter says, “What’s New about Xtreme?”, with the “N” and “X” in uppercase letters. This could be perhaps have something to do with the name of the new scooter. No other information regarding this new two-wheeler has been shared.

Since the teaser image has been released by Wuyang-Honda China, the new scooter will definitely be launched there. However, considering that Asia is a huge market for scooters, Honda might be considering launching its new two-wheeler in other Asian markets, including India. What do you guys have to say about this? Let us know with a comment below.

In other news, to further increase its presence in the Indian market, Honda is planning to strengthen its mid-range portfolio. The company is eyeing to introduce new bikes in the mid-range segment (above 150cc) which is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country. Apart from that, Honda is also planning to introduce an entry-level motorcycle to expand its product portfolio as well as reach in the rural areas where manufactures such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto has a strong grip.