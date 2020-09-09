New Honda Forza maxi-scooter teased, international launch next month

The Honda Forza range of maxi-scooters will soon get a brand-new model. The Japanese company has recently released a teaser video revealing a few details of the upcoming two-wheeler.

The new Honda Forza teaser video shows us a glimpse of the front apron as well as the engine casing. The clip ends with the tagline, “The Forza family is getting bigger”. Currently, Honda sells two Forza variants in the international markets - Forza 125 and Forza 300. Going by the details displayed in the latest teaser video, it seems that the new Honda Forza is likely to have a larger displacement engine.

Honda showcased a new Forza 350 in Thailand a few months ago. It had a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine. The power and output figures of this motor were not disclosed but they would be higher than those of the 279cc mill that used to power the Forza 300 and produced 25.1 hp at 7,000 rpm and 27.2 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. It is quite likely that Honda would use the Forza 350’s engine in the new model.

Some of the expected features of the upcoming Honda Forza include full-LED headlamps, cruise control, comfortable seat, sporty riding dynamics, informative instrument cluster, disc brakes on both ends, and alloy wheels.

The Honda Forza teaser video also reveals that the company will launch the new maxi-scooter in the international markets on 14 October. As fas as its availability in India is concerned, Honda has not shed light on this matter, however, the two-wheeler giant did confirm in the past that it will eventually bring the Forza maxi-scooter in our country. Earlier this year, Honda sold 4 units of the Forza 300 in India via its Gurugram-based Big Wing dealership.