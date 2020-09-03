2021 Honda CB500F, CB500X, & CBR500R with Euro-5 engine unveiled

The 2021 Honda CB500F, CB500X, and CBR500R have been unveiled for the European markets. All the three models now come with an updated engine that complies with the latest and more stringent Euro-5 emission norms.

Powering the 2021 Honda CB500F, CB500X, and CBR500R is a 471cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 47 hp of maximum power at 8600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. These are the same output figures that were reported with this motor in its Euro-4 state of tune. Apparently, Honda has managed to make it Euro-5 compliant without altering the power and torque output.

The revised 471cc parallel-twin engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slip and assist clutch as standard. Honda says that the Euro-5 compliant mill produces 40% fewer hydrocarbon emissions.

Apart from the updated engine, no other changes have been implemented in any of the 3 motorcycles. However, to keep things fresh, Honda has introduced a few new colour options with revised graphics for the CB500F and CB500X. The 2021 CBR500R continues to have the same old paint scheme including the Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Grand Prix Red, and Pearl Metalloid White.

The 2021 Honda CB500F gets two new colour options - Candy Moon Glow Yellow and Candy Caribbean Blue Sea. It will also be available in the earlier Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic schemes. On the other hand, the 2021 Honda CB500X gets three new colour options - Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Metalloid White - with a red subframe.

Based on the earlier reports, Honda is aiming to expand its product portfolio for the Indian market by introducing four new 500cc motorcycles within a year. While the names of the products have not been revealed, it is being speculated that these bikes will include the Honda Rebel 500, Honda CBR500R, Honda CB500F, and Honda CB500X.