Honda teases BS6 Jazz, discontinues Civic diesel, CR-V diesel & Accord Hybrid

Honda has teased the new BS6 Jazz, indicating that the updated model might be more than just a greener car compared to the BS4 version. Also, the company has discontinued multiple models.

The Mk4 Honda Jazz that broke cover last year isn’t destined to India because of being too sophisticated and the existing model having failed to live up to the expectations. The Mk3 Honda Jazz’s lifecycle will probably be extended in India with another facelift. However, the teased car doesn’t seem to have any design changes. Maybe it’s packing feature revisions, then.

The BS6 Honda Jazz, like the BS4 version, should be offered with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT or a CVT and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged diesel engine matched with a 6-speed MT. These petrol and diesel engines came in the tuning of 90 PS/110 Nm and 100 PS/200 Nm respectively in the old car. The fuel economy rating of the BS4 version was 19.0 km/l (petrol-MT)/18.2 km/l (petrol-CVT)/27.3 km/l (diesel-MT).

Like the BS4 version, the BS6 version will likely be available with features like 15-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and GPS navigation, paddle shifters and cruise control.

In other news, Honda has stopped offering the Civic and CR-V with a diesel engine. The Civic and CR-V’s diesel engine was the 1.5-litre i-DTEC single-turbo unit good for 120 PS and 300 Nm. It should be reintroduced later this year after being upgraded to BS6.

Honda has discontinued the ninth-gen Accord also in India, which it used to offer in only the Hybrid variant. The company is unlikely to launch the tenth-gen Accord, which it had introduced in July 2017, in our market.

