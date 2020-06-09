In February, the Honda Forza 300 was confirmed to be launched in India this financial year, and we expect that to happen in the second half (September 2020-March 2021). According to a new report, the launch timeline of the maxi-scooter is unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking with ET Auto regarding the impact of coronavirus on the domestic two-wheeler industry, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, HMSI Director Sales and Marketing, said:

No product launch has been put off the shelf, launches will happen as planned earlier for this financial year.

Honda has remained tight-lipped about whether it will launch the Forza 300 in India via the CBU (completely built unit) or CKD (completely knocked down) route. Whatever the case would be, as per the latest report, the tourer-centric scooter's arrival won't be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In February 2020, Honda had silently sold 4 units of the maxi-scooter in our country at an undisclosed price. The company had said that these 4 units of the Forza 300 were pre-booked by the customers.

The Honda Forza 300 is powered by a 279 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which has a SOHC set up and 4 valves. This mill is capable of producing 25 PS of power and 27.2 Nm of torque. In terms of features, the Forza 300 has a bold and aerodynamic design, electronically adjustable windscreen, full-LED lighting and a twin-pod instrument cluster that shows various information such as range, current mileage, trip meter, average mileage, clock, ambient temperature thermometer.

Also Read: India-bound Honda Forza 300 gets a limited edition with unique styling

In other news, Honda Motor Co. has taken legal action against Hero Electric over a design infringement. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has accused the EV manufacturer of copying the design of one of its electric scooters and implementing it in the Hero Dash.