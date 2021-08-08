Honda’s Upcoming ‘ADV’ (Honda NX200?): What to Expect?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch a new ‘ADV’ motorcycle on 19 August. The company has already released two teaser videos (embedded below) of the upcoming two-wheeler. While no official details about the new model have been shared by the firm, here’s what we can expect from Honda’s new product.

Name

The new ‘ADV’ is likely to be none other than the Honda NX200 because the company had trademarked this name in India earlier this year. Also, Honda’s NX series consists of similar ‘ADV’ bikes that are already on sale in multiple international markets.

Design

The teaser videos suggest that the new ‘ADV’ would be based on the Honda Hornet 2.0. It will have a similar-looking LED headlamp and feature split seats and split pillion grab rails. It will also be equipped with a belly pan and run on alloy wheels.

Hardware

Honda’s new ‘ADV’ is likely to share its underpinnings with the Hornet 2.0. It would use the same suspension setup, however, Honda is expected to tune it differently to match the new motorcycle’s character. The braking duties would be handled by rotors at both ends aided by ABS. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a familiar fully digital instrument cluster. An added Bluetooth connectivity would be a welcome feature.

Engine

The chances of Honda using the 184.4cc single-cylinder engine from the Hornet 2.0 are quite high. This motor is capable of producing 17 HP of max power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. We are expecting it to come in a slightly different state of tune, though.

Other Features

The alleged Honda NX200 will be fitted with a small windscreen and knuckle guards that feature integrated side turn LED signals. The ‘ADV’ will also have some kind of a semi-fairing that will impart a big-bike feel and look. Apart from that, Honda will also include wide pattern tyres which should be able to offer decent performance in mild off-road situations.

The exact details of the ADV will be revealed at the launch, i.e., 19 August. However, we are expecting Honda to release more teaser videos to keep the excitement high and also give away a few more information about the motorcycle. What are your expectations from Honda’s new product?