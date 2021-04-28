Honda NX200 - Hero Xpulse 200 Rival We’ve Been Waiting For?

Honda NX200 is the latest moniker that’s been creating a buzz in the entry-level dual-sport motorcycle segment in India. Why? Well, perhaps, because Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a trademark application for this name last month and it could turn out to be the Hero Xpulse 200 rival that we’ve been waiting for.

As of now, not much information about the Honda NX200 is available, however, it’s being said that this motorcycle is likely to borrow its underpinnings from the Honda Hornet 2.0. Hence, expect it to have USD front forks and a rear monoshock for handling the suspension duties and disc brakes at both ends for taking care of the braking responsibilities.

Also Read: Honda CB500X Exhaust Note - Here’s How New Adventure Tourer Sounds Like

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the same 184cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Hornet 2.0 to be fitted in the Honda NX200. This motor is capable of delivering 17.26PS of max power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. For comparison, the Hero Xpulse 200 has 17.8bhp and 16.45Nm.

It is being said that the Honda NX200 would also draw inspiration from the Honda CX-01 Concept that the company had showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2014. The motorcycle features alloy wheels, an attractive headlamp with LED DRLs, a fully digital instrument cluster, a single-piece handlebar, knuckle guards, and a pair of somewhat wide pattern tyres. Speculations also suggest that the Honda NX200 would borrow design cues from the Honda CB190X, a sub 200cc motorcycle that’s currently on sale in the Chinese market. Some of the other features of the NX200 would include a rear rack for carrying luggage, a long windscreen, a relaxed riding position, and LED lighting.

While the Honda NX200 could have similar engine specs as the Hero Xpulse 200, we feel that the motorcycle wouldn’t be primarily designed to tackle off-road conditions. Perhaps, it would be more road-biased, maybe like the Honda CB500X? What do you guys think? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.