3 new Ducati Scrambler motorcycles to launch in India on 22 Jan 2021

Ducati India took to its social media channels to announce that it is going to launch three new Scrambler motorcycles in the country on 22 January 2021. Which models, you ask? Well, the world-renowned Italian brand has not revealed that. However, we think we do have an idea about the upcoming bikes.

Earlier this month, Ducati India released a press statement saying that it will launch 12 new motorcycles in 2021. The list contained several Scrambler models including the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, Scrambler Night Shift, and Desert Sled. At the time of making this announcement, Ducati also opened the bookings for the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark. This means that out of the three Scrambler models that Ducati India will launch on 22 January, the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark should be two of them.

Also Read: Ducati achieves new sales milestone; 350,000th unit of Monster delivered

Now, the third Scrambler model that Ducati India will launch on Friday could be the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, Scrambler Night Shift, or Desert Sled. Considering the fact that the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro are already available in the Indian market (they were launched in September 2020), it is quite likely that Ducati would launch the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro now and complete the 1100 Pro line-up.

Which Scrambler models do you think Ducati India will launch on 22 January? Let us know in the comments section below.

Apart from the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro, we have the Ducati Panigale V2 and Multistrada 950 S currently on sale in India. The company will bring more models including the BS6 Diavel, Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, MY2021 Panigale V4, all-new Monster, SuperSport 950, and Hypermotard 950 RVE in the country this year.